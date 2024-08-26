WWE bringing back AJ Lee for one segment was necessary, veteran feels, to legitimize CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's WWE SummerSlam match has received much flak over the last few days owing to its booking. According to a veteran, the addition of Punk's wife, AJ Lee, in a non-wrestling capacity would have immediately improved the situation.

While fans were hyped for a showdown between McIntyre and Punk at SummerSlam, the match turned out to be more focused on the latter's bracelet than actual in-ring fighting. Vince Russo, for instance, has been especially vocal about the booking decision and thinks the inclusion of AJ Lee could have saved the spot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"Steal a page from your own freaking book. They should've had AJ Lee ringside for one of the big matches. She is wearing a meaningful chain around her neck, and Drew McIntyre rips it off her neck à la Hulk Hogan and André the Giant. Like, at least do that. I mean, how difficult would that have been to do?" [6:25 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Drew McIntyre thinks he has become more like CM Punk than the WWE star himself

According to Drew McIntyre, CM Punk has lost everything that made him special in WWE history.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, The Scottish Warrior talked about the changes he has noticed in Punk since his return to the company. He also claimed he was the new CM Punk based on his personality. He stated:

"Look at the way he's evolved or devolved, he was the punk. He was the anti-superstar. He said whatever he wanted back in the day and I admired that part of him as much as I didn't like him. Now he toes the company line. He kisses the company a*se to justify that big contract. When I, who tried to be more of a Cena type when I was younger and do everything I possibly could. Even smile when I didn't want to. Smile and I just wanted to say, 'Get lost. Go s*rew yourself.' And I've started saying, 'Go s*rew yourself. You deserve it' now. Now, I have become more Punk than CM Punk and he hates that."

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Punk and Drew at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

