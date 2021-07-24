Pro-wrestling legend discloses why WWE brings back veterans like John Cena and Edge (Exclusive)

WWE recently brought a number of veteran superstars back to the roster. This includes the likes of Hall of Famer Goldberg and Edge, as well as 16-time world champion John Cena.

This has piqued the interests of both fans and critics alike. Some of them are all for the return of these veteran superstars, whereas others believe that this shows WWE's refusal to promote new talent.

Nevertheless, there can be no denying that bringing back stars like Goldberg, Edge and John Cena are what brings in mainstream viewers.

Pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently appeared on Smack Talk with Sid Pullar III and disclosed the real reason why WWE brings back veterans, and it's simply because they do not have to spend time on helping the superstar "get over".

"People say, 'Why do they go and get these veterans and bring them back?'. That's exactly why! because mo 'get over' time. They're already over, you just bring them back and you can do a nostalgia tour at anytime. You can see there's a lot of thought that went into this show, because Vince has been sitting in that 'ivory tower' for months thinking about how to do it...and he knows how to do it!" said Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell does make a point when he says that superstars like Edge, Goldberg and John Cena do not require any help getting over. It's no wonder WWE chooses to bring back veterans.

John Cena, Edge and Goldberg are all set to be involved in high-profile feuds

Hate them or like them, there can be no denying the superstar factor that the likes of John Cena, Edge and Goldberg bring to the roster. With their incredible resumes behind them, it comes as no surprise that all three superstars have automatically been elevated to the main event card.

Both John Cena and Goldberg currently find themselves involved in the main title pictures on SmackDown and RAW respectively, with Cena going after Roman Reigns and Goldberg targeting Bobby Lashley.

Meanwhile, Edge plans on exacting his revenge on Seth Rollins, who prevented him from winning the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

Which of the aforementioned feuds are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

