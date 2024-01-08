WWE calls out Dominik Mysterio for disrespectful actions on RAW

WWE has called out The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for his disrespectful actions on RAW.

The 26-year-old has become one of the most despised WWE Superstars on the entire roster. He betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, to join The Judgment Day faction, for which fans have never forgiven him. Mysterio senior got his revenge on his son by defeating him in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Last week on the Red brand, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted R-Truth's appearance on Miz TV. The interruption led to a tag team match, and The Miz caught McDonagh with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

During the match last week on RAW, Dirty Dom caught R-Truth with a 619, a move regularly used by his legendary father. WWE's official Instagram account took to social media today to seemingly call out The Judgment Day member for using his father's move.

"Such disrespect from @dominik_35!", WWE's Instagram wrote.

Bill Apter praises Dominik Mysterio's apparent improvement as a WWE Superstar

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Dominik Mysterio for his attempts at improving his in-ring performances and claimed that fans now see him as a star on his own.

Mysterio had a successful reign as North American Champion before dropping the title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter noted that The Judgment Day star used to be "sloppy" in the ring, but noted that it is no longer the case. Apter added that Dirty Dom is not just seen as Rey Mysterio's son anymore, as he has established himself as a star on the main roster.

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik." [23:08 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Rey Mysterio in 2021, but has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if he gets a shot at a major title in 2024.

Do you think Mysterio could be a future World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

