Judgment Day member sends out brutal message to R-Truth following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh recently sent out a brutal message to R-Truth on social media following RAW: Day 1.

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, themed Day 1, R-Truth appeared as a guest on the Miz TV, and he was eventually interfered with by The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The latter duo stated that R-Truth was 'full of cr*p' but were countered by The Miz, who asserted that McDonagh should be out of the heel stable.

Later, The Miz and R-Truth reunited their tag team of Awesome Truth to face Dirty Dom and The Irish Ace for a bout. The Miz successfully hit JD McDonagh with the Skull-Crushing Finale to pick up the win.

Following his loss on RAW: Day 1, McDonagh took to Instagram to send a harsh message to R-Truth, as he mentioned that the latter was not a part of the fearsome faction.

"You are NOT in Judgment Day dawg."

Road Dogg shared his honest opinion on WWE legend R-Truth's surprise return

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg recently shared his thoughts on R-Truth's surprise return.

While speaking in an episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Dogg mentioned that no matter how old R-Truth gets, he will always be one of the most versatile characters in the industry. Road Dogg further recalled the time when Truth got involved in a storyline with The Miz and Maryse and how well it was delivered by him.

"I don't care if he's 111 years old, which he will turn that next year, he's great. I love him. I remember a time [when] we put him in the main event against The Miz on SmackDown, a show I was writing at the time. We got into that match because he called somebody else 'Maryse' and then Maryse came in and said something to him, yelled at him. He said, 'Well that other Maryse said so,' and Miz got mad at him," Road Dogg said.

The veteran emphasized Truth's ability to keep the audience engaged. He added that despite being away from the ring for a long time, R-Truth did not disappoint the fans.

"He's not even on TV and he just comes in and does this thing. People want to see him. People wanted him. He's got the Midas touch," Road Dogg said.

It would be exciting to see how things unveil for R-Truth in the upcoming days.

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's current run in WWE?