  WWE CCO Triple H breaks silence after private photo leak with Stephanie McMahon and family

WWE CCO Triple H breaks silence after private photo leak with Stephanie McMahon and family

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 17, 2025 04:27 GMT
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Image Credits: wwe.com)

No wrestler likes the invasion of privacy, especially when they're not on the road with WWE. Triple H has finally commented after private photos of him with Stephanie McMahon and his family were leaked online.

A few weeks ago, The Game and his wife were spotted vacationing with their three daughters in Mykonos, Greece. In a rare sighting, the family was snapped while enjoying some downtime on a rented yacht near the island.

However, Triple H faced body-shaming from internet chatter, who probably forgot that The Hunter had a near-death experience due to heart issues in 2021. According to Fightful Select, many within WWE were said to be frustrated and upset over the privacy breach.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H talked about rocking the same pair of swim trunks from years ago.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

“So, your kids give it to you, and it is an important thing for them, so I only wear it on special occasions, for them, right? It’s a bathing suit that they gave me when they were very little, I don’t think they probably remember giving it to me, but it is something that they talk about on a regular basis, so I have it, so I brought it on vacation. Now, you don’t… we’re like a mile out that guy shooting that picture had a cannon, dude, right?,” Triple H said.
You can check out the full clip below:

Triple H makes blockbuster WWE announcement

After much speculation, Triple H finally confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will be coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The decision to hold The Showcase of the Immortals outside North America has received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman said the company could make $400-500 million by holding more shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Yes, yes, I do... Why did they go back to Las Vegas this year for two WrestleManias in a row? What's the reason? Money. How much do you think the company makes or generates for Las Vegas to get the deal they have to go back? 400-500 million dollars, at least. Easily that much. We're talking about hundreds and thousands of people coming to one city."
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that Saudi Arabia is already pushing for several WWE legends to come out of retirement.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sidharth Sachdeva

