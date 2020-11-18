WWE Champion Drew McIntyre used Vince McMahon's sword on RAW last night

The main event of WWE RAW last night had all the makings of a big-time pay-per-view main event. From the excellent video package before the match to the special entrance, the challenger Drew McIntyre received a kilt, pyro, and a claymore sword.

After RAW went off the air, the WWE Universe were still buzzing. Not only from the title change, but from McIntyre's epic pay-per-view-worthy entrance. Funnily enough, McIntyre revealed to Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX earlier today that the sword used in his entrance actually belongs to Vince McMahon.

Drew McIntyre used Vince McMahon's sword on WWE RAW

During Satin's interview with McIntyre, the subject of his entrance last night came up. Satin wanted to know whose idea the entrance was, and the WWE Champion had a funny story to share...

"Until recently we had a conversation about it and once the boss has something in his head like as I was just thinking about walkin with a kilt. Obviously he likes to take it a little bit further, and suddenly we had the sword, then we had the pyro and it was very hands on with this, and I guess I'll let the cat out of the bag. The sword that I had is actually Vince's sword. It was gifted to him by Stephanie and Hunter, that I did not know I believe the conversation went we need a sword we don't have a sword Sir, I have a sword. And I heard that story and told him, of course you have a sword."

Where did @DMcIntyreWWE get a sword for his entrance on #WWERaw? The answer will probably not surprise you!@ryansatin's interview with the NEW @WWE Champion drops this Thursday at 7e/4p on our social media platforms! 🔥⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwK8ofsMxV — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020

When asked when the WWE owner was gifted the sword, McIntyre had some information on that as well...

"I believe Hunter and Stephanie were in Scotland, and man they got it from like legitimate sword manufacturer, I don't know, I'm from Scotland I've never seen the sword store, but they went out of their way to get a legitimate Scottish Claymore as a gift, and then suddenly I was walking by the ring with the big sword Hunter was like, Didn't I get that for Vince. Yes you did."

McIntyre is scheduled to face Roman Reigns this Sunday in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series.