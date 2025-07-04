WWE Champion John Cena breaks character; sends heartfelt message to fans

John Cena continues his farewell tour, which will end in December with a match in Boston. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has been a heel for months now, which has led to fans booing him in arenas, either on SmackDown, RAW, or premium live events.

However, on Friday, The Cenation Leader broke character and took to social media to thank fans for their support in the success of his new movie 'Head of State.'

"Thank you to everyone on both sides of the pond (and around the globe!) who watched [Head Of State] on [Prime Video]," John Cena wrote on X (fka Twitter).

Check out Cena's post below:

The 17-time World Champion has become a part-timer over the past seven years, splitting his career between WWE and Hollywood. As his farewell tour is set to end in December, and with no desire to ever return to the ring again, Cena is expected to become a full-time Hollywood superstar.

Fellow WWE legend could follow John Cena's steps and retire soon

Rey Mysterio is currently out with an injury and should be back in action after SummerSlam and closer to the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event in late August. Mysterio recently did an interview with 'La Platica' and revealed that he could follow John Cena's steps and retire soon.

"Oh, [retirement] definitely really close. It’s really close, but at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, because I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I’m going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have," Mysterio said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

That said, the question is, what plans does the WWE creative have for the leader of LWO once he returns to RAW in the coming weeks?

