WWE Champion On Kurt Angle Comparison: "I'm a female, so I don't know"

A current WWE champion is being compared to Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. However, it seems like the young star prefers to follow her own path in pro wrestling.

Angle is the first Olympic gold medalist in WWE history. He turned into one of the greatest to ever do it and was a natural in all aspects of pro wrestling. It's hard to get compared to the legend, but it's something that Kendal Grey wll have to live up to for now.

Speaking to MuscleMan Malcolm's Muscle Memory podcast, Grey was asked about her feelings on being compared to Kurt Angle. She appreciates the comparisons, but they are both different. There haven't been a lot of female amateur wrestlers who became WWE stars, so her path is a little different.

"I definitely don't have a gold medal at the Olympics, I'll tell you that. So, and you know, I'm a female, so I don't know. I think for me, I think being compared to him is like, obviously, he's one of the greats, so it is a cool comparison, but I try to just be different. I try to, I think for women's wrestling in the women's division, not many people come from an amateur wrestling background. I would like to bring that into the women's division. And obviously, women and men, even in amateur wrestling, like they wrestle so different. So I'm just trying to be different. I hope that I can bring my own personality into it, and just I don't know, just have fun with it. I don't want to be compared to someone or feel like I have to live up to someone's experience. I just want to have my own experience and have fun," Grey said.

Kendal Grey is coming off a huge win over Kali Armstrong at Evolve: Succession, becoming the second-ever Evolve Women's Champion.

Kurt Angle makes huge announcement

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kurt Angle revealed that he's now a part owner of Real American Freestyle. Angle also serves as an analyst and color commentator for the promotion, which was co-founded by the late Hulk Hogan.

Real American Freestyle was established by Hogan, with the help of entrepreneurs Chad Bronstein and Terri Francis. They held their first event on August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, headlined by Wyatt Hendrickson and Bo Nickal.

