WWE legend Kurt Angle drops massive announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a surprising announcement regarding his affiliation with a new promotion. Angle currently serves as an analyst and commentator for Real American Freestyle.
Hulk Hogan founded Real American Freestyle back in April, with the backing of Chad Bronstein and help from Eric Bischoff. The promotion's first event happened more than a month after Hogan's death, which was deemed a success.
Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kurt Angle revealed that he's no longer just an analyst and commentator for Real American Freestyle. He's now a part-owner of the promotion because of Bronstein, and he appreciates the gesture made by the entrepreneur.
"I'm helping a little bit here and there, but for the most part, I'm an announcer. I'm also a percentage owner in the company. That was really thoughtful of (Hulk) Hogan and Chad (Borstein) to include me in being part owner. I'm taking a lot of pride in this. I mean, I own part of it now, and this is something that I'm going to take pride in and do the best I can to make it work," Angle said.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
Kurt Angle also shared that he initially turned down Hulk Hogan's offer to be a commentator for Real American Freestyle. After giving it some thought, Angle renegotiated a deal with Chad Bronstein and was on board before Hogan passed away.
Kurt Angle gives update on his retirement life
After 21 years of being a pro wrestler, Kurt Angle officially retired at WrestleMania 35 following his loss to Baron Corbin. Angle is enjoying retirement, making appearances here and there.
One of the problems for former WWE stars is managing pain, especially with Angle's history of painkiller abuse. The Olympic gold medalist told Ariel Helwani that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery. He's no longer feeling pain in his knees, but the same thing can't be said about his shoulders.
The back pain has subsided after finding out the right routine, but his shoulders are giving him problems now. He's expected to undergo surgery to get both fixed, though there's no guarantee it will relieve the pain.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences