WWE champion reacts to Jey Uso's comment after picture of his "arrest"

A current WWE titleholder has reacted to Jey Uso commenting on a picture showing his "arrest".

The star in question is Finn Balor.

The current WWE Tag Team Champion posted a photoshopped picture of him and Jey Uso on Instagram, where he was wearing a police uniform while pinning Jey Uso to the mat, with Uso's hands in cuffs behind his back. He put "You have yeeted your last yeet" as the caption in the picture, but it would not be long before the former Bloodline star reacted to the picture, saying that it looked real.

"OISH.. Seems real," Uso commented.

Now, Finn Balor has reacted to the tweet, saying that "Oish" is greater than "Yeet" as a catchphrase for Uso. Along with that, he once again shared the picture.

Uso has not yet responded to the picture.

The Judgment Day have been in a feud with Uso from the moment he joined RAW, and this appears to be a shot that continues their rivalry. With RAW only hours away now, it will be interesting to see if either refers to this in their promos, given that they don't shy away from shots.

Jey Uso and Finn Balor faced each other in a match during a WWE live event

Overall, Finn Balor has found much success in WWE's live events, winning most matches that he participated in.

On this week's Holiday tour, though, the show was kickstarted by a match between Uso and Balor, where the latter lost. The fans found the match entertaining, sharing several pictures online during the course of the event.

Balor has mostly been in tag matches during the past three months in live events. The last time that the star lost in a live event was also during a singles match against Cody Rhodes at a WWE Sunday Stunner show.

It remains to be seen what they do this week on what will be the last WWE RAW of the year.