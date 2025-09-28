WWE champion retains despite last-minute replacement and interference

A WWE champion defended her title tonight. She managed to retain her title despite a last-minute replacement.A few weeks ago, Ava announced that the Speed Championship, currently held by Sol Ruca, was now officially part of the NXT brand. She also announced a tournament to determine the number one contender. Lainey Reid managed to win the tournament and become the number one contender for the Speed Title. She was set to challenge Sol Ruca at NXT No Mercy. However, before the show, Shawn Michaels announced that Lainey Reid suffered an injury during training last night and was not medically cleared to compete. Therefore, Sol would defend her title against a surprise opponent.Later in the night, that opponent was determined to be Jaida Parker. Jaida was in control of the match when she got into a confrontation with Zaria at ringside. Lash Legend also showed up behind her. However, Zaria speared Lash Legend. This distraction allowed Sol to pick up the win and retain her title.Sol Ruca recently crossed 170 days as WWE Speed ChampionSol Ruca has been one of the rising stars in WWE NXT for the past few years. She has been a standout in the women's division due to her athleticism. She managed to get herself over due to her incredible finisher. Earlier this year, she won the NXT Women's North American Championship.If that wasn't enough, Sol Ruca became a double champion by defeating Candice LeRae for the Speed Title in April 2025. Since then, she has defended the title a couple of times. Tonight was the first time that the Speed Title was defended at a PLE. With this win, Sol Ruca has just crossed 170 days as Speed Champion. She has also been NXT Women's North American Champion for 162 days.It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge her for the WWE Speed Title.