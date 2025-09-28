  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sol Ruca
  • WWE champion retains despite last-minute replacement and interference

WWE champion retains despite last-minute replacement and interference

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:14 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A WWE champion defended her title tonight. She managed to retain her title despite a last-minute replacement.

Ad

A few weeks ago, Ava announced that the Speed Championship, currently held by Sol Ruca, was now officially part of the NXT brand. She also announced a tournament to determine the number one contender. Lainey Reid managed to win the tournament and become the number one contender for the Speed Title. She was set to challenge Sol Ruca at NXT No Mercy. However, before the show, Shawn Michaels announced that Lainey Reid suffered an injury during training last night and was not medically cleared to compete. Therefore, Sol would defend her title against a surprise opponent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later in the night, that opponent was determined to be Jaida Parker. Jaida was in control of the match when she got into a confrontation with Zaria at ringside. Lash Legend also showed up behind her. However, Zaria speared Lash Legend. This distraction allowed Sol to pick up the win and retain her title.

Ad

Sol Ruca recently crossed 170 days as WWE Speed Champion

Sol Ruca has been one of the rising stars in WWE NXT for the past few years. She has been a standout in the women's division due to her athleticism. She managed to get herself over due to her incredible finisher. Earlier this year, she won the NXT Women's North American Championship.

If that wasn't enough, Sol Ruca became a double champion by defeating Candice LeRae for the Speed Title in April 2025. Since then, she has defended the title a couple of times. Tonight was the first time that the Speed Title was defended at a PLE. With this win, Sol Ruca has just crossed 170 days as Speed Champion. She has also been NXT Women's North American Champion for 162 days.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge her for the WWE Speed Title.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications