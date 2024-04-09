WWE champion reveals he nearly botched the ending of his title match on WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL witnessed several title changes, with only Rhea Ripley and Logan Paul retaining their respective WWE championships. One-half of the newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champions, R-Truth, recently revealed that he almost botched the ending of his match.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Showcase of The Immortals. The action-packed contest ended with the tag team titles splitting up, with Awesome Truth winning the RAW Tag Team Championship and A-Town Down Under becoming the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

During an appearance on the most recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show alongside The Miz, R-Truth shed light on the closing moments of the championship bout as he admitted to nearly falling off the ladder while retrieving the titles:

"I did almost fall, you know, that one ladder broke, I had to grab another one. [On seemingly helping Damian Priest during a spot] I wasn't trying to help him. That was for me," he said. [From 15:11 to 15:23]

Truth further pointed out that a strong wind blowing across the venue pushed the title behind his back as he climbed the ladder:

"I had to go up, and the wind was blowing. When I went for the belt for the first time, the wind said [blows]. You saw that, right? It blew behind my back, and when I grabbed it, the only thing I could think of was King Kong because I was going to hold on." [From 15:30 onwards]

The Miz fires shots at former WWE Superstar

The Miz is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the Stamford-based company. The A-Lister has had rivalries with top names, including John Cena, Randy Orton, and more.

Current AEW star Bryan Danielson shared a fierce rivalry with the former WWE Champion. In an iconic moment on The Talking Smack in 2016, The Miz cut an intense promo after the former Daniel Bryan referred to him as a soft wrestler. It resulted in the then General Manager walking out of the show.

The Miz recently took to X/Twitter to share a video clip from the segment while firing shots at his longtime rival. The 43-year-old implied that Bryan only started wrestling again after listening to him during this segment:

"Looks like @bryandanielson listened to me after all. Tune in TONIGHT for an all-new episode of WWE Rivals at 8/7c only on @AETV," he said.

Awesome Truth is one of the crowd-favorite teams on the roster. It remains to be seen how long they will hold on to the titles.

