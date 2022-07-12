WWE nixed original RAW plans for Bobby Lashley

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw multiple matches altered despite prior announcements on the company's social media accounts, including one involving United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Prior to RAW's July 11 episode, the brand advertised a seemingly jam-packed card for the red brand. Some of the matches that were advertised were an open challenge for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship and a first-ever singles match between Theory and Riddle. However, none of these bouts came to fruition.

WWE instead combined the two match-ups and added Seth Rollins to the mix. In a tag team bout, Riddle and Bobby Lashley teamed up to face Theory and The Visionary for the main event of RAW.

The match saw Rollins and Theory face defeat after the latter was distracted by a returning Dolph Ziggler. The distraction was enough for Riddle to hit the RKO and gain a pinfall victory.

WWE RAW saw the return of Dolph Ziggler, who attacked Theory

During a backstage segment prior to their match, Rollins was being interviewed when Theory approached him. The superstar expressed how he wanted to learn a thing or two from The Visionary, who had "the best cash-in in history." However, it looks like Rollins didn't prepare him for the return of The Showoff.

In the middle of their match, Lashley, Riddle, Theory, and Rollins were caught by surprise when a familiar theme song started to play. The four superstars then stared in shock as Dolph Ziggler walked down the ramp.

Despite the initial shock and confusion, the match continued with Theory and Rollins mainly getting the upper hand while The Showoff watched silently at ringside. Just as Vince McMahon's protege was about to take the win by putting his feet on the ropes during a roll-up, Ziggler prevented it from happening.

The distraction proved to be crucial as Riddle hit the RKO on Theory to get the win. To add insult to injury, Ziggler also delivered a superkick to the 24-year-old to end the latest edition on RAW.

It remains to be seen how a potential feud between Ziggler and Theory will pan out in the near future.

