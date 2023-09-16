WWE confirms Cody Rhodes will face current champion in a massive rematch on RAW

WWE has announced several big matches for next week's episode of RAW, including one for Cody Rhodes. Following the events of this past Monday, The American Nightmare will face Dominik Mysterio on the show.

The current NXT North American Champion and JD McDonagh interrupted Rhodes' promo on RAW before attacking him. However, the former AEW star got the last laugh on them. Cody has the chance to teach Dominik another lesson on RAW, with the two previously facing each other at Money in the Bank in London.

It remains to be seen if this is Cody Rhodes' final match as part of the red brand, as WWE is set to send somebody to SmackDown in a trade for Jey Uso. This would take him a step towards Roman Reigns.

Speaking of Main Event Jey, the company is also promoting his match against Drew McIntyre for RAW. The two agreed to face each other this past Monday, with The Scottish Warrior heavily teasing a heel turn.

Meanwhile, next week's episode of the red brand will also feature Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and the fallout of Nia Jax's shocking return to WWE. Things are heating up on RAW!

Who do you think will win - Cody Rhodes or Dominik Mysterio? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here