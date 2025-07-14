WWE confirms new Logan Paul deal

Logan Paul is among the most hated heel characters on the WWE roster. The Stamford-based promotion recently confirmed signing a new deal with the 30-year-old.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Maverick revealed that his IMPAULSIVE podcast was now part of a long-term deal with the global juggernaut. It joins the likes of Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?", Stephanie McMahon's "What’s Your Story?", and The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" as a digital show associated directly with World Wrestling Entertainment.

An official press release from the wrestling promotion confirmed that WWE and Fanatics announced their association with Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE earlier today. Although the podcast would continue to be available on the former United States Champion's YouTube channel and other audio platforms, it would receive added promotional support from WWE and Fanatics.

Logan Paul is currently involved in an intriguing feud with American rapper Jelly Roll and 14-time WWE world champion Randy Orton. He is slated to team up with Drew McIntyre to wrestle the two at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer shares his take on Logan Paul potentially retiring John Cena

In his last in-ring appearance, the YouTube sensation teamed up with John Cena to wrestle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank. Although the heels put in an impressive performance, the bout ended with The American Nightmare pinning The Cenation Leader for the win.

During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE legend JBL shared his reaction to the idea of Logan Paul retiring John Cena. The former world champion opined that it would be brilliant, as it would put more heat on the 30-year-old to establish him further as a top heel.

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do. I mean, he's [Paul] a real heel. And not necessarily a heel. He's an attraction, and he does a great job with it. Giving him that ace card to put in his pocket, man, that would be huge," he said.

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

John Cena is currently scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see how the champion fares against the 2025 King of the Ring.

