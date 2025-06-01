WWE confirms several major names for events in Saudi Arabia

WWE is headed back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this summer. The largest wrestling company in the world and the Saudi government announced their 10-year strategic partnership seven years ago, and we're now months away from the first-ever Royal Rumble in the country. RAW and SmackDown Superstars will return to the kingdom before then, and several big names are now official.

Night of Champions 2025 was previously announced for Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, KSA, on Saturday, June 28. The go-home SmackDown was then booked for the same 30,000-seat arena the night before. Ahead of major early WWE PLE success in the Kingdom, John Cena was put front-and-center on Night of Champions promotional material, which has fueled speculation on the Undisputed Champion making two Farewell Tour stops that weekend.

WWE has confirmed its Undisputed Champion for the second-ever SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, along with Cody Rhodes. While no specific matches or segments were announced, the following Superstars are now booked for SmackDown in Riyadh, also making them likely for Night of Champions that weekend: Cena, Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Naomi.

WWE aired its first-ever TV show from Saudi Arabia on May 24, 2024, as SmackDown was held at the Super Dome in Jeddah. RAW was taped in Riyadh last November to air the following day.

John Cena set for another WWE PLE match

John Cena is currently on his Farewell Tour, with retirement waiting at the end of this year. The Undisputed Champion was previously confirmed for Night of Champions in Riyadh, KSA, on June 28, and recent information confirmed Cena will be wrestling a match that weekend.

Night of Champions XI has a special tagline that relates to Cena's return to the kingdom: The Last Time Is Now. A recent promo for the big weekend in June revealed that Cena will wrestle one final match in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. No opponent was announced, but it was teased that the title would be on the line.

Cena worked Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023, where he was defeated by Solo Sikoa. His last trip to the kingdom before that was for the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 win over Triple H, which came after six live events in the country from 2014-2015.

