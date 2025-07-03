WWE considering return of former Tag Team Champions after 1,550 days at Evolution 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Evolution 2025 is set to take place just ten days from now, as of this writing, and there are reportedly talks to bring in former Tag Team Champions after 1,550 days.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC gave us a bit of a tidbit on the upcoming all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution 2025.

According to their sources, there are backstage talks to bring back "The IInspiration", who were known as "The IIconics" in WWE. The duo of Peyton Royce & Billie Kay (now going by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) were released by WWE in April 2021. An appearance at Evolution would mark a return after 1,550 days.

However, it should be noted that these are only discussions as of now, and there is no confirmation whatsoever that they will be back. However, considering WWE's ties with TNA, it would make sense.

There are reportedly backstage problems with WWE Evolution 2025

It seems like there isn't as much of a positive sentiment backstage among the women of WWE heading into Evolution 2025. A recent report detailed the backstage problems that have occurred.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that some of the circumstances surrounding the event have led some of the women to believe they were set up for failure:

“So a lot of the women that I was speaking to felt...a lot of them felt like it was set up. One, it was put in against All In weekend, across the street from a Beyoncé concert, during MLB All-Star weekend when a lot of the hotels were going to be bought up in the area. They weren’t necessarily thrilled with that, but it was hastily produced,” Sapp said. [From 01:05:07 to 01:05:35]

It's certainly true that there has been very little time to build up to Evolution 2025. WWE's Premium Live Event schedule has been nothing short of jam-packed ever since WrestleMania 41, and it looks like there's no sign of things slowing down until the end of the year.

So far, Jacy Jayne vs Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship is official, as well as Iyo Sky's Women's World Title defense against Rhea Ripley. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's replacement, Roxanne Perez, will also be defending the Women's Tag Team Titles against a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. A Women's Battle Royal is also set to take place, with the winner getting a title match at Clash in Paris.

A spoiler alert for those going forward, but the team from SmackDown has been decided, and Tiffany Stratton's defense of the WWE Women's Championship is also official. However, if you wish to wait for the announcements, we recommend you wait until the 4th July episode of SmackDown.

