  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE has done the unthinkable, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has done the unthinkable, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 13, 2025 08:00 GMT
Triple H made a huge announcement before SmackDown. (Image via WWE.com)
Triple H made a huge announcement before SmackDown. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE held a press conference on Friday afternoon before SmackDown went live to make a major announcement. The company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced that Saudi Arabia will host WrestleMania 43, which will be held in 2027, making it the first-ever WrestleMania to be held outside of North America.

Ad

This announcement has received major criticism from fans and members of the wrestling industry alike. WrestleMania is the biggest show that WWE holds every year, and many fans felt that the first-ever WrestleMania should've been held in countries where professional wrestling is more prominent, like England.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also spoke out against the Show of Shows being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he compared WWE with the NFL and MLB, and stated that neither of these two organizations would go to Saudi Arabia for the Super Bowl or the World Series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Correct me if I'm wrong, but I would have to believe, and I could be wrong. If Major League Baseball or the NFL were paid by Saudi Arabia to have the Super Bowl in Saudi or the World Series, I can't imagine the NFL or Major League Baseball taking that offer. And I don't care how much they were offered," Russo said.
Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

youtube-cover
Ad

The promotion has held a few shows in Saudi Arabia every year as part of their deal with the country. WrestleMania 43 will be the second of the company's 'Big 5' Premium Live Events to be held in the country. Riyadh is set to host next year's Royal Rumble as part of Riyadh Season, making it the first of the 'Big 5' PLEs to be held in the country.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications