WWE dropped major split tease for popular duo on SmackDown

WWE dropped a major split tease for a popular duo this past Friday night on SmackDown. This latest edition of SmackDown aired live from Washington, DC.

Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes will be defending his title against Kevin Owens next weekend at Bash in Berlin. The American Nightmare was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect this past Friday and suggested that the Australian star was using Austin Theory.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are in a tag team known as A-Town Down Under, but the duo have not been successful in recent weeks. Rhodes told Theory that everyone was waiting for the former United States Champion to realize that Waller was using him and to do something about it, thereby teasing a split between the two.

"This man right here [Waller] is the one who is using, and he is using you [Theory]. And the rest of us are just waiting for you to do something about it," said Rhodes.

A-Town Down Under captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL, earlier this year. They were dethroned by #DIY on the July 5 edition of SmackDown.

WWE veteran believes Austin Theory could be a future world champion

Randy Orton recently named Austin Theory as someone he believes could be a world champion in the future.

The Legend Killer will be squaring off against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31. The veteran spoke with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year and praised Theory. He noted that the SmackDown star was motivated and could see him capturing a world championship someday.

"It's hard, I don't have a crystal ball or anything, but Austin Theory is young and he's got a great look. I know where his head's at. I've had plenty of talks with him, and a lot of the things that I did as a kid that I maybe shouldn't have, the distractions that I was confronted with, he doesn't have those. I think he's just a little more gung-ho, motivated. He sees the goal, he sees the prize, he knows what he wants. I think he'll definitely be a world champion one day," Orton said. [1:33 – 2:08]

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to retain the United States Championship but didn't capitalize on the momentum. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 27-year-old in WWE.

