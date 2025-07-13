WWE drops another Brock Lesnar tease during Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming since 2023. Despite his absence, the company has been dropping several teases related to The Beast Incarnate on TV.

Brock Lesnar last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023, where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes. The match ultimately ended in The American Nightmare's favor, and the two shared a moment of respect after the finish. Since then, Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV, and there are no official updates on whether he will return anytime soon.

Amid his absence, the company has been dropping several teases related to The Beast Incarnate. At Saturday Night's Main Event, legendary commentator Michael Cole also dropped another subtle Brock Lesnar tease by mentioning that SNME was presented by the restaurant chain Jimmy John's.

Lesnar has a massive history with Jimmy John's as the company sponsored him from 2011 to 2019. The former Universal Champion was the only wrestler allowed to get a personal sponsorship by WWE at the time, and it was an iconic part of his gear. In CM Punk's initial run with the Stamford-based promotion, the star was vocal about not receiving personal sponsorship, unlike Brock.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently put Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2019 match against Seth Rollins at number 22 on the Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever list.

It will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate will ever return to the ring again.

