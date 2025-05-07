WWE drops new footage of attack on Jey Uso

Jey Uso was knocked out cold after this week's WWE RAW went off the air. The company recently shared new footage of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion being attacked.

The YEET Master locked horns with Gunther on Night One of WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Title. For the first time in his career, Uso won the world championship by making The Ring General tap out in Las Vegas.

This week on RAW, Main Event Jey's first challenger as world champion was revealed. He faced Seth Rollins for the title in the main event after getting manipulated by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at the start of the show. The Visionary defeated Jey Uso via DQ following CM Punk's interference.

Following the events, the OG Bloodline member high-fived fans in the front row before a hooded individual suddenly struck him unconscious. The assailant turned out to be Logan Paul. After the Monday night show went off the air, WWE shared an exclusive clip of The Maverick attacking the 39-year-old.

Now, the company has released an alternate angle of Paul's appearance from the crowd area as he approached the ringside to deliver a brutal knockout punch to Jey Uso.

Check out the footage below:

Logan Paul reveals why he attacked Jey Uso after WWE RAW

In the same RAW exclusive video, the former WWE United States Champion explained why he attacked Jey Uso. Logan Paul belittled the Samoan star's catchphrase, attributed his fame to his cousin, and dismissed his worthiness as a world champion.

The Maverick then declared his intention to go after The YEET Master's WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"Jey, you got a glass jaw; you have a brittle spirit; you are not fit to be a champion. You are a guy with the catchphrase of a 12-year-old who got famous riding the coattails of your cousin. And now look around you. Who do you have? No one. You are unconscious in the bowl [sic]. Congratulations. How about this? Stop getting distracted; focus on the guy, the threat right in front of you. Because you have something that I want, which means I'm gonna take it from you. So, start paying attention, because your world title, it's mine, Jey!" he said. [From 01:18 to 01:51]

Fans will have to wait and see when and where Jey Uso and Logan Paul will compete for the world title. The match card for the Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis is already stacked, making any last-minute changes highly unlikely.

