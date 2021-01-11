WWE Executive pays tribute to Brodie Lee - "One of the nicest human beings you would ever meet"

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

Speaking on his podcast, 'Something to Wrestle', Prichard wanted to ensure listeners Brodie Lee was just as good of a person as people have been making him out to be since his passing, and that no kind words have been exaggerated.

"I think as you go through and read everything and sometimes when we lose someone that we really adore, that you feel a lot of the tributes are glamorized and what have you," Prichard said. "I think that everyone pretty much captured the essence of who Luke Harper was, and he was a down to earth guy. One of the nicest human beings that you would ever meet in your life, but in the very short time that I knew him and that I had the opportunity to interact with him, one thing that always rang true was the love of his family, his kids, his wife, and you hear that. You say that, but this was a guy that just was as genuine as genuine got and was a super nice guy." H/T WrestlingInc.

Even in just a short space of time, the impact Brodie Lee (referred to here as Luke Harper, his character name in WWE) had on those around him is plain for all to see, through the words of Bruce Prichard.

Prichard is currently the Executive Director of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

John Cena also recently paid tribute to Brodie Lee on Instagram

A very special episode of #NewDayPod, dedicated to the life of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber, arrives tomorrow. https://t.co/vIpetxrN0d pic.twitter.com/GKQgFNwx7z — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2021

The outpouring of condolences at the passing of Brodie Lee made headlines around the wrestling world.

One other WWE employee who recently paid tribute to the former TNT Champion is none other than John Cena. The sixteen-time WWE World champion posted a photo of a stunning art memorial painted in honor of Brodie Lee.

The memorial, created by UK-based artist David Speed in London, was shared by several top names in pro wrestling, from both WWE and AEW.