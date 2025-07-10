WWE expected to bring 51-year-old legend back over 5 years (Exclusive)

WWE is expecting to utilize its partnership with TNA to bring a 51-year-old legend back in the fold after five years. There is reportedly a big interest in bringing the long-time veteran figure to television.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there is interest in bringing Santino Marella, the 51-year-old legend, back into the fold for the sports entertainment juggernaut. He currently serves as an authority figure in TNA. His daughter, Arianna Grace, is also an NXT superstar who has been signed with the company for three years now. He last appeared five years ago at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where he was a participant in the women's match.

Seemingly with a comedic role to fill now that R-Truth is a serious character, there seems to be a push to bring Santino Marella back. It remains unclear at this moment whether it will be strictly for NXT television, or if he could have a place on RAW or SmackDown.

Santino Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is an exceptional talent in what many consider the most stacked women's division in all of wrestling: WWE NXT.

At 28 years old, it looks like Arianna Grace is only getting started. She's been in NXT for three years now, and while she hasn't emerged as a part of the cream of the crop (where stars like Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, etc. have reached), she still holds a very respectable position.

She bounced back this year after an injury and even became a citizen of the United States of America. Not too long ago, Grace and her father Santino Marella made history by becoming the first father-daughter duo to team up in TNA history.

She looks like she could be a reliable figure in WWE for years to come.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

