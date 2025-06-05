WWE is expecting major backlash ahead of huge announcement (Exclusive)

WWE is reportedly expecting some major backlash from fans as they get set to make a massive announcement in the future. Details of this and more have been reported on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio.

On this week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, new details were given about the controversial decision by WWE to shift WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans back to Las Vegas. According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE is carefully planning how to do the rollout of the WrestleMania 42 announcement, where they will finally reveal Las Vegas as the venue of The Show of Shows for the second year in a row.

They are reportedly aware of the backlash they're going to get for shifting the WrestleMania 42 host city, and TKO reportedly wants the weekend to play out exactly the same way it did in 2025, with the exact same venues and events. The reason why the Las Vegas announcement isn't official is that they haven't gotten all the venues locked down. The announcement is expected imminently.

Veteran Bill Apter commented that he was shocked as he had never seen the sports entertainment giant do business this way.

Why is there backlash regarding WWE's upcoming WrestleMania 42 announcement?

There has been a very visible backlash brewing on social media with regard to the announcement of WrestleMania 42, which seems to be a lock for Las Vegas. But why exactly is that?

The backlash seems to have a lot to do with the ticket prices for WrestleMania and the consequences it has had. In the opinion of many fans, several people across the United States and the world have been priced out of having their dream moment as a wrestling fan.

This has seemingly resulted in WWE targeting a more premium crowd that views The Grandest Stage Of Them All as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and thus, will be willing to shell out a hefty price.

Randy Orton went viral on social media when fans posted an interaction with him where they told him how much they paid for tickets. When they revealed that the eye-watering amount ($30,000), he outright said, "it's embarrassing", making it clear that he doesn't support the idea of fans paying that much money.

Ultimately, it's not in the hands of the superstars, and the higher-ups at TKO are taking the brunt of the blame as they are the ones who make the decisions. Shifting WrestleMania venues after already announcing it is an unprecedented move, and it's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the coming year as the honeymoon period of the new WWE regime has seemingly come to an end.

If WrestleMania 42 does indeed achieve sold-out status, then it'll only reinforce the idea to TKO that they can continue to charge high prices. Time will tell whether this strategy rewards them or backfires.

