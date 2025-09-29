WWE failing Drew McIntyre, says veteran: "He loses too much"

Drew McIntyre lost another world title match at Wrestlepalooza, failing to beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. A pro wrestling veteran believes that the company is failing The Scottish Psychopath by letting him lose too much. The name in question is Konnan.

McIntyre finally climbed the mountaintop at WrestleMania 36 after beating Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but the reign lasted just around five minutes after Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Wrestlepalooza. Konnan liked the main event between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, calling it good. However, he doesn't agree with McIntyre losing another title match.

"I just think he loses too much when he's going for the title. They need to give it to him and give him a good run. I mean, he deserves it. He's great on the mic. He's great in the ring," Konnan said.

Since losing to Damian Priest at WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre has had three world championship opportunities. McIntyre lost to Priest in their rematch at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He won the Money in the Bank contract last year, but CM Punk cost him the title win on the same night. His most recent one was at Wrestlepalooza against Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre's next feud revealed on SmackDown

This past Friday on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre came out wearing a walking boot on his injured foot. McIntyre began blaming Cody Rhodes and referee Ryan Tran for his loss at Wrestlepalooza.

That's when Jacob Fatu made his return to television after a nearly month-long absence. Fatu confronted The Scottish Psychopath, who made the first move with a Glasgow Kiss. However, The Samoan Werewolf was unfazed and hit a superkick on McIntyre.

Fatu then removed the walking boot and hit McIntyre with it before leaving the ring. It will be interesting to see if this will be a long-term feud, especially with McIntyre getting cast as Angus McLeod in the Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, and WWE legend Dave Bautista, as per Deadline.

