WWE fan becomes the adopted son of Rhea Ripley

A member of the WWE Universe has hilariously become the adopted son of Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. RAW's General Manager finally made the match recently after weeks of anarchy on the red brand surrounding the title clash at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Meanwhile, a wrestling fan brought a certificate of adoption for Rhea Ripley to sign ahead of The Show of Shows. Ripley noted that it was the first time she had seen something like that at a signing, and hilariously gave her "adopted son" a hug as seen in the video shared by Fanatics below.

"We know it’s a little early, but HAPPY... MOTHER’S DAY from WrestleMania?!? 😂," Fanatics wrote.

The Eradicator captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on January 6, but her title reign didn't last long. IYO SKY defeated the 28-year-old to win the title on the RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Genius of the Sky will be defending the title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match this weekend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Major WWE star claims Rhea Ripley facing Dominik Mysterio is a dumb idea

Liv Morgan recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio squaring off against Rhea Ripley in a singles match was a dumb idea.

The 30-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and will be defending the titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan noted that Mysterio was a gentleman and would never hit a woman. The Judgment Day star added that the 28-year-old had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, so a match was not needed:

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ripley battled SKY last month on WWE RAW, with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee for the match. However, The EST kept getting struck during the bout and eventually ended the match via double disqualification.

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion.

