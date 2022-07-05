Mustafa Ali reacts to WWE fan pointing out his absence from title picture

Mustafa Ali has addressed a fan regarding his absence from the United States Championship picture and during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

After defeating Theory at Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley became the new US Champion. However, Mustafa Ali was also involved in the same title picture a while back. But since then-champ Vince McMahon's protégé retained the US Title at Hell in a Cell last month, Ali hasn't been seen as much on television.

His absence was acknowledged by a fan who tweeted that the superstar was loved by San Diego, the venue for the July 4 episode of RAW. The fan also added how Ali should be in the US Title picture.

The superstar quickly acknowledged the tweet and replied with a simple hashtag that said "#MainEventMustafa" with a praying hand emoji.

The feud for the United States Championship is seemingly going to continue between Lashley and Theory. On the latest episode of RAW, the two stars collided during the opening segment where Mr. Money in the Bank announced he had secured a rematch for the US Title at SummerSlam.

The former US Champion also said he planned to cash in on his MITB briefcase during SummerSlam's main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WWE Universe rallies behind Mustafa Ali

Earlier this year, Ali made headlines when he publicly requested his release from WWE but was denied. Although the matter has seemingly been resolved, fans have never stopped supporting the star.

After the superstar's recent tweet, fans stated that they only acknowledged Mustafa as the true US Champion and even wished for a potential clash between him and The Tribal Chief:

Other fans then showed their support by indicating he will have his chance "soon," while some expressed their love for the RAW talent:

Now that Ali has clarified his intentions, fans are anticipating what the next storyline could be for the former leader of Retribution.

