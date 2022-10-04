WWE fan sign on RAW fuels rumors about Bray Wyatt's return

WWE is going all out on the tricks and riddles to hint at Bray Wyatt's return. At this point, it seems to be an open secret that the star could return to WWE, and a fan sign on RAW has seemingly gone out of its way to confirm that with an anagram.

Using the word "confirmed" is tricky because nothing is official yet. However, the White Rabbit teases hint at only one superstar - Bray Wyatt. Following a White Rabbit video that required a lot of decoding, an anagram was shown on RAW this week via a fan sign.

During the Solo Sikoa-Angelo Dawkins match, a fan sign showed "WYYT RABAT" - if rearranged, you get Bray Wyatt while it also sounds like "White Rabbit."

You can see a shot a little further away of the same fan sign during the match.

WWE has been utilizing these subtle moments and Easter eggs to tell the story of the White Rabbit and what many presume is Wyatt's return. The latest video had coordinates linking to the Wells Fargo Center - the venue of Extreme Rules 2022 - this Saturday. However, there were also four other messages present.

