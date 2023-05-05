WWE fans believe 17-time champion will "never get close" to the level of John Cena, The Rock, and Batista

WWE stars John Cena, The Rock, and Batista have something very common between them. They have all managed to make it big in Hollywood. Charlotte Flair is arguably the biggest name in WWE’s women’s division. But fans believe that she won’t be able to match the success of three WWE legends in mainstream media.

Flair is the most decorated female superstar in the company. She is a 14-time women's world champion and has also won the NXT Women’s Championship on two occasions. The Queen has cut down her workload in recent years and prefers to go on extended breaks after major rivalries and title reigns.

However, Charlotte Flair is now aiming to make it big on the silver screen after ruling the wrestling ring. She has revealed that she wants to look outside the box and possibly try her hands at Hollywood, just like John Cena, The Rock, and Batista.

The Wrestle Ops Twitter handle asked fans whether Charlotte Flair can reach the same level as John Cena, The Rock, and Batista on the silver screen.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Charlotte Flair says she wants to get to that level of John Cena, The Rock & Batista.



Can she? Charlotte Flair says she wants to get to that level of John Cena, The Rock & Batista.Can she? https://t.co/VTL6OwnZCF

Many fans believe that the 14-time world champion has what it takes to make it big in the world of action. However, some fans thought that she was no match for the three WWE legends, and would not be able to make it big in Hollywood.

Check out the reactions below:

Tom Burns @TomBurnzGaming @WrestleOps I’m sorry but she’ll never get close. The Rock and John Cena are in a very special elite group which no one will probably ever get into @WrestleOps I’m sorry but she’ll never get close. The Rock and John Cena are in a very special elite group which no one will probably ever get into

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



Only then will she be seen as someone like them @WrestleOps None of these legends were trying to be like other legends. She needs to forge her own path without their names in her mouth.Only then will she be seen as someone like them @WrestleOps None of these legends were trying to be like other legends. She needs to forge her own path without their names in her mouth. Only then will she be seen as someone like them

Blaine @bl8in3 Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Charlotte Flair says she wants to get to that level of John Cena, The Rock & Batista.



Can she? Charlotte Flair says she wants to get to that level of John Cena, The Rock & Batista.Can she? https://t.co/VTL6OwnZCF Unless she goes to Hollywood and crosses over into mainstream media, the answer is NOPE! twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Unless she goes to Hollywood and crosses over into mainstream media, the answer is NOPE! twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Marc Christopher @MarcC856 @WrestleOps I don't see it for her. At least outside the ring. I think that can definitely be Mercedes Mone and Becky Lynch @WrestleOps I don't see it for her. At least outside the ring. I think that can definitely be Mercedes Mone and Becky Lynch

. @wwe_chaarlie



Mainstream popularity and star power, no chance. @WrestleOps Yes in terms of impact on the division.Mainstream popularity and star power, no chance. @WrestleOps Yes in terms of impact on the division.Mainstream popularity and star power, no chance.

It’s no secret that Ric Flair’s popularity helped Charlotte get a big push in the company. However, she has proven herself on the mic and in the ring countless times to show that she deserves to be where she is today.

A stint in Hollywood hasn’t worked out for most sports entertainers. Charlotte Flair is built differently, and she has the charisma that could help her become a big star on the silver screen.

John Cena, The Rock, and Batista are the most successful WWE stars in Hollywood

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a top WWE star when he decided to try his luck in Hollywood. After the success of The Scorpion King, The Great One quickly became a household name in the world of entertainment. The Brahma Bull is currently one of the most sought-after and highest-paid actors in the world.

John Cena and Batista soon followed him into Hollywood. Cena’s brand name and success in the ring made him an instant star on the silver screen after he worked in some movies for WWE.

Meanwhile, The Animal took some time to become an A-lister, following which he bagged roles in Marvel movies to become a big star. He is arguably the best actor to have come out of the company.

The Miz, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns have all worked in some Hollywood films. However, they haven’t been able to match the success of John Cena, The Rock, and Batista. It will be interesting to see if The Queen can get anywhere close to them.

Do you think Charlotte Flair should try to get a major role in Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

