"I can't unsee it" - WWE Universe up in arms over Edge's uncanny resemblance to infamous South Park character

Edge made his triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam. But many fans were distracted by his resemblance to a popular character from South Park.

The Ultimate Opportunist returned to WWE at SummerSlam during The Mysterios vs The Judgment Day No Disqualification tag team match. His interference led to Dominik and Rey picking up the victory. He also attacked The Judgment Day last night after the main event.

After the match, The Judgment Day attacked The Mysterios but the 48-year-old rushed the ring. He then accidentally hit Dominik Mysterio with a Spear after Rhea Ripley shoved him in the way.

Finn, Damian, and Rhea brutally attacked Edge on the June 6th episode of RAW. The group later revealed that they removed him from the group because they were tired of taking orders and wanted to remove the eleven-time world champion from his pedestal.

Fans were elated to see the 48-year-old back to his old gimmick. However, many members of the WWE Universe have pointed out that he now resembles PC Principal from South Park.

The character on the show is very concerned with political correctness and preventing "microaggressions" from others. He often resorts to physically attacking other characters on the show.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

WWE Universe responds to Edge's resemblance to PC Principal

Shortly after the resemblance was pointed out, the WWE Universe responded with a bunch of memes. One fan used lyrics from The Rated-R Superstar's old entrance theme and the popular "microaggression" phrase used by PC Principal on South Park:

Many fans are having trouble unseeing the resemblance and cannot help but be reminded of the South Park character whenever he appears on WWE television.

One fan suggested he now go by "The Rated-PC Superstar" on RAW:

Lyn @LynBWT Edge = PC Principal Edge = PC Principal https://t.co/oGl38cax6L

𝕻𝖊𝖙𝖊𝖗 @SoCalPete



Edge is the PC Principal 🤣🤣🤣 LOL Once you see this, you can't unsee it.Edge is the PC Principal 🤣🤣🤣 LOL Once you see this, you can't unsee it. Edge is the PC Principal 🤣🤣🤣😂😭 https://t.co/tGokPBHLA9

Do you believe The Rated-R Superstar resembles PC Principal from South Park? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far