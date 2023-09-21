WWE fans believe former 28-year-old star handpicked by John Cena as a future WrestleMania main eventer "threw everything away"

John Cena has named a few upcoming stars who can be potential main eventers in WWE in the coming years. One such star was Velveteen Dream, who joined the promotion at 20. However, his antics forced him out of the company, leading fans to believe he wasted his potential.

Dream appeared on WWE’s Tough Enough competition in 2015 before signing a developmental contract with the company the same year. He moved on to NXT, where he was seen as a top star.

Velveteen Dream had major rivalries in NXT, where he took on big names like Aleister Black and Adam Cole. He once won the North American Championship before the company pulled him off television. After five months of inactivity, he was released from his contract on May 20, 2021.

The Purple Rainmaker was allegedly involved in immoral activities, forcing WWE to release him. He was seen as a top prospect, but his actions led to his downfall.

Fans recently took to Twitter to discuss how Velveteen is one of the biggest “What Ifs” in wrestling. John Cena saw The Purple Rainmaker as a future WrestleMania main eventer, and fans believed that he could have done much more in the company if he had kept himself in check.

John Cena has recently given a big push to stars like Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The Hollywood megastar keeps returning to help the company build new stars. Velveteen Dream could have benefitted from the Cena rub had he stayed with the company.

John Cena had named the 28-year-old star as someone he wanted to face in WWE

The Purple Rainmaker was one of the top stars on NXT between 2018 and 2020. During that time, many fans wanted to see him compete in dream matches against some big names.

John Cena was once asked who he’d like to face - Adam Cole, Ricochet, or Velveteen Dream. The Cenation Leader named The Dream as a potential opponent.

"My answer is going to upset some people but I would rather face Velveteen Dream…You know in those Star Wars movies with the Jedi and he says something like, 'I think that is the One.' I got that odd, mental and great feeling about Velveteen Dream."

Velveteen Dream may never return to the wrestling ring for a major promotion. He is one of the few wasted talents who could have made it big.

