WWE fans can't believe John Cena after he says he's alone "playing with his b**ls" in premium post

WWE fans are in shock after John Cena revealed what he will do in his premium site's post.

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. During the mid-2000s, Cena took over the role as the face of the WWE at a time when the company needed someone to carry their flag.

He has transitioned successfully from wrestling to Hollywood and has starred in many notable films over the years. Cena has shown that he is ready to change his lifestyle now that his WWE run is at its end.

Cena then posted on social media that he was going to drop a video of him playing with his b**ls in an exclusive fan site post.

"New OF Video Drop All alone, just playing with my b**ls!"

WWE fans were in disbelief at what their favorite wrestler had just tweeted. Many took to social media to voice their opinion. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to John Cena's tweet

It should be noted that the 16-time world champion has created the account on the premium site to promote an upcoming film.

Mario Mancini lashed out at John Cena for supporting Vince McMahon

One of the biggest stories in the past few months was the sexual assault allegation levied on Vince McMahon by his former employee, Janel Grant.

While many have spoken out against Vince, John Cena said he "loves" his former boss and wanted to know how he can help.

Mario Mancini spoke about this on the Mario Mancini Show and blasted Cena for his remarks supporting McMahon.

"Disgusting. 'I stand by and support Vince McMahon because I love him, he's my friend, and when your friend's back is up against a wall and the s**t hits the fan, that's when you find out who your real friends are.' I agree, in unexpected misfortune, something financially somebody didn't expect, God forbid a physical ailment, some sort of situation that just hit him in the face like a brick that he didn't see coming. Not when you defecate on somebody's head."

Cena's comments earned him a lot of backlash from critics and fans who were appalled at Vince's alleged perverse actions.

