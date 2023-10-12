WWE fans believe The Undertaker's face-off against 25-year-old star is the "closest we’ll get to that Brock Lesnar" moment

The Undertaker returned for an appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He was involved in a post-match face off against two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and fans believe a spot from their segment was too good to miss.

Bron Breakker had Paul Heyman on his side for his match against Carmelo Hayes. The two men met in the main event on Tuesday night, with John Cena in Hayes' corner.

After a good contest, Breakker lost the match, thanks to some interference. It allowed Carmelo Hayes to prove himself as the top face of NXT.

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance following the 25-year-old’s loss. After making his iconic American Bada*s entrance, The Phenom dropped Breakker with a Chokeslam before sending a message to him.

The chokeslam was arguably the best fans have seen in many years. While The Undertaker has turned 58 years old, the former NXT Champion helped him get the elevation he needed to hit one of the most brutal moves of the night.

The clip of the chokeslam from NXT caught the eye of many fans, who praised both men for their work to pull it off cleanly. Bron Breakker received a lot more praise as he helped The Undertaker hit the move to perfection.

Check out some reactions below:

Many fans see Bron Breakker as the next top heavyweight in WWE. He has pulled off some incredible matches in his short stay in NXT so far.

The two-time NXT Champion has all the tools to become a top star. WWE's creative team could use him for some big storylines on the main roster soon.

WWE brought back The Undertaker to get more viewership

The latest edition of NXT was as loaded as an average premium live event from the main roster. Fans saw numerous big names, including LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Asuka appear on the show.

WWE booked the stacked episode of NXT to go head-to-head with AEW on Tuesday night. The company’s rival moved to Tuesday night, and hosted the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland (Edge) on the show.

NXT did go past AEW in terms of viewership on Tuesday night as the show had many big names to bolster the roster. However, Edge’s debut did better in terms of social media numbers and overshadowed The Undertaker’s appearance at the show.

Wrestling fans won at the end of the day, as both promotions had some great matches and segments. It would be good to see the two companies go head-to-head again in the future.

