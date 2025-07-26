WWE fans chant "F*** You" to 32-year-old Champion on SmackDown

WWE fans were furious with a 32-year-old champion on SmackDown following a major assault, and even gave him a loud &quot;F- You&quot; chant after his actions caused havoc.This week on the blue brand, the follow-up to the Solo Sikoa arrest last week saw the leader of the MFT try to gain one over Jacob Fatu by using The Miz. The A-Lister made his return to WWE after nearly two months and confronted Fatu backstage, shockingly slapping him to set up their match. Fatu would dispatch The Miz soon enough, but it didn't take long for Solo Sikoa and the MFT to make an impact.Even Jimmy Uso's return didn't matter, and as Solo Sikoa and MFT stood tall, the SmackDown crowd in Cleveland chanted &quot;F**k you, Solo&quot; at the 32-year-old United States Champion.Sikoa won't care much about the F-You chants as he looks to gain momentum and the upper hand ahead of his big Steel Cage Match against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam.The MFT will undoubtedly be present, and they are likely to be a force that will aim to prevent Fatu from escaping via the door.This leaves an over-the-top escape as the only alternative to winning the match, barring a pinfall or submission.