WWE fans chant "F*** You" to 32-year-old Champion on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 02:08 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

WWE fans were furious with a 32-year-old champion on SmackDown following a major assault, and even gave him a loud "F- You" chant after his actions caused havoc.

This week on the blue brand, the follow-up to the Solo Sikoa arrest last week saw the leader of the MFT try to gain one over Jacob Fatu by using The Miz. The A-Lister made his return to WWE after nearly two months and confronted Fatu backstage, shockingly slapping him to set up their match. Fatu would dispatch The Miz soon enough, but it didn't take long for Solo Sikoa and the MFT to make an impact.

Even Jimmy Uso's return didn't matter, and as Solo Sikoa and MFT stood tall, the SmackDown crowd in Cleveland chanted "F**k you, Solo" at the 32-year-old United States Champion.

Sikoa won't care much about the F-You chants as he looks to gain momentum and the upper hand ahead of his big Steel Cage Match against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam.

The MFT will undoubtedly be present, and they are likely to be a force that will aim to prevent Fatu from escaping via the door.

This leaves an over-the-top escape as the only alternative to winning the match, barring a pinfall or submission.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
