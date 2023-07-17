WWE fans claim 39-year-old star "really needs some therapy" after altercation with Rhea Ripley on RAW

WWE fans believe a 39-year-old superstar may need some therapy after an altercation with Rhea Ripley on RAW.

Last week on RAW, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to battle The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match in the main event. Rhea Ripley was ringside for the match and had an altercation with Kevin Owens during the bout.

Owens climbed to the top turnbuckle and shouted at the crowd to fire them up. He then turned his attention to The Eradicator at ringside and screamed at her. Rhea Ripley responded with a shriek of her own, as seen in the humorous exchange in the video below. The Judgment Day went on to win last week's main event despite the ongoing issues within the faction.

The WWE Universe reacted to the screaming match in a variety of ways. One fan suggested that Kevin Owens consider therapy due to his temper issues, and another fan claimed that Ripley would defeat The Prizefighter in a singles match.

Rhea Ripley confronts a security guard at a WWE Live Event

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley scared a security guard at a WWE Live Event last night.

Ripley defeated Natalya via submission last night to retain the Women's World Championship in Fairfax, Virginia. Ripley has already defeated Natalya twice in televised matches during her reign as Women's World Champion. She demolished The Queen of Harts at Night of Champions in May and followed it up with another victory over the veteran on the July 3rd edition of RAW.

During her entrance last night, the 26-year-old approached a security guard positioned on the ramp. She got in his face and playfully shoved him as the WWE Universe cheered for her, as seen in the video below.

Ripley's popularity has risen exponentially since she joined The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see who challenges her for the Women's World Championship next month at SummerSlam in Detroit.

