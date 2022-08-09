"Parking lots are always a dangerous place when Triple H is around" - WWE fans impressed with the latest episode of RAW 

WWE put up another good show for RAW this week with an episode full of good matches, surprise returns, and a cliffhanger ending.

Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States title against Ciampa. The match was entertaining and forced the crowd to the edge of their seats. An altercation between AJ Styles and The Miz at ringside led to a brilliant main event. Both superstars locked horns in a no-disqualification match, and their performances earned "This is Awesome" chants from the crowd.

AJ Styles' celebration after the main event was interrupted by a commotion near the barricade. It was later revealed that Dexter Lumis was back, and he was apparently stalking AJ Styles.

Additionally, Kevin Owens returned to RAW and brutally attacked Ezekiel, following which the latter had to be moved to a local medical facility. KO's backstage interview also featured a crashed car in the parking lot behind the former champion. Seth Rollins picked up a big win and took shots at Riddle. The latter is scheduled to return next week for a must-watch interview.

Bayley proposed a 6-woman tag team match against Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle. The reigning RAW Women's Champion will team up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky in a good match at the next Premium Live Event.

The show was intriguing, and fans were impressed with Triple H's booking decision. They hailed The Game for delivering yet another exciting show to kick off the week and credited him for creating interest in the upcoming shows.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the latest edition of RAW.

- Finn Balor beating Rey Mysterio clean

- Prizefighter NXT Kevin Owens is back…



My black & gold heart is loving this

BIG TIDDY TARYN @skinnymysterio Triple H when he sees a parking lot Triple H when he sees a parking lot https://t.co/mIxVJASCWM

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H really came back to the Wrestling world and said... Triple H really came back to the Wrestling world and said... https://t.co/3gvAmtunYF

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Kevin Owens as soon as Triple H got creative control:



#WWERAW Nobody:Kevin Owens as soon as Triple H got creative control: Nobody:Kevin Owens as soon as Triple H got creative control:#WWERAW https://t.co/JZn3MEpzEr

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Triple H on RAW if fans say they don’t like his booking: Triple H on RAW if fans say they don’t like his booking: https://t.co/S3rQ45FpVO

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.

- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!

- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.

- Bayley being the highlight of



Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺

WE. ARE. NXT!

#WWE Triple H is in control and we've got:- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.- Bayley being the highlight of #RAW Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺WE. ARE. NXT! #WWE Raw Triple H is in control and we've got:- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.- Bayley being the highlight of #RAW.Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺WE. ARE. NXT!#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/UhmHWjDifM

Surprising heel turn teased on WWE RAW

Earlier on the show, Edge approached Rey and Dominik Mysterio to apologize for accidentally hitting the young star with a Spear last week. Dominik seemingly forgave the Rated-R Superstar but suddenly decided to push him. Rey Mysterio tried to calm his son, but he walked out of the locker room.

It remains to be seen if Dominik will continue to detest his father for choosing his former tag team partner over him. Unless the Mysterios get back on the same page, there is a potential betrayal in the making.

Did you like this week's WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

