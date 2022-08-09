"Parking lots are always a dangerous place when Triple H is around" - WWE fans impressed with the latest episode of RAW 

WWE put up another good show for RAW this week with an episode full of good matches, surprise returns, and a cliffhanger ending.
Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States title against Ciampa. The match was entertaining and forced the crowd to the edge of their seats. An altercation between AJ Styles and The Miz at ringside led to a brilliant main event. Both superstars locked horns in a no-disqualification match, and their performances earned "This is Awesome" chants from the crowd.
AJ Styles' celebration after the main event was interrupted by a commotion near the barricade. It was later revealed that Dexter Lumis was back, and he was apparently stalking AJ Styles.
Additionally, Kevin Owens returned to RAW and brutally attacked Ezekiel, following which the latter had to be moved to a local medical facility. KO's backstage interview also featured a crashed car in the parking lot behind the former champion. Seth Rollins picked up a big win and took shots at Riddle. The latter is scheduled to return next week for a must-watch interview.
Bayley proposed a 6-woman tag team match against Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle. The reigning RAW Women's Champion will team up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky in a good match at the next Premium Live Event.
The show was intriguing, and fans were impressed with Triple H's booking decision. They hailed The Game for delivering yet another exciting show to kick off the week and credited him for creating interest in the upcoming shows.
Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the latest edition of RAW.
Surprising heel turn teased on WWE RAW
Earlier on the show, Edge approached Rey and Dominik Mysterio to apologize for accidentally hitting the young star with a Spear last week. Dominik seemingly forgave the Rated-R Superstar but suddenly decided to push him. Rey Mysterio tried to calm his son, but he walked out of the locker room.
It remains to be seen if Dominik will continue to detest his father for choosing his former tag team partner over him. Unless the Mysterios get back on the same page, there is a potential betrayal in the making.
