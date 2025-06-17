WWE fans may not understand how good 39-year-old star is, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE currently has a stacked roster with several top-notch superstars in their ranks. The downside of having so many good wrestlers at one time is that not everyone can get the desired screen time, and that's what's happening with Karrion Kross.
The 39-year-old has gotten over with the WWE universe over the last few weeks. He is currently among the top merchandise sellers for the company, but still doesn't receive regular TV time, much to the annoyance of both the wrestler and the fans.
While discussing Kross on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo voiced concerns over the star. He felt that the booking of Kross shouldn't be so complex that fans at home don't get the character. Russo compared the situation to what he faced with Raven when he was in charge of the writing.
"You could see Kross, you could see he's levels above them man and that's the kiss of death. When you have a talent like that bro, because I ran into this with Raven a lot a as the booker and the writer. The only thing you got to make sure of is, it's not too complex that the people at home don't understand it. That's the only thing, and I remember telling Raven that sometimes like 'Bro this is freaking brilliant they're not going to get it at home,'" Russo said. [41:00 onwards]
Karrion Kross is a name that fans are clamoring for to be pushed, but that hasn't yet materialized on screen. His little interactions have always been well-received, and fans want more. His contract with the WWE is due to expire in the summer, and we could see him move to pastures new if he doesn't get opportunities soon.
