"WWE doesn't deserve you"- Fans rally behind Seth Rollins after recent emotional rant

Seth Rollins got a tremendously positive response after a passionate Twitter rant that saw WWE fans flock to his support. The former Universal Champion highlighted a number of points that could be seen as hard-hitting points of truth.
Rollins' arch-rival, Cody Rhodes, recently won the 2022 ESPY award for WWE Moment of the Year, which did not sit well with the former. The Visionary took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the incident, stating that he's tired of being overlooked.
Seth's tweet was flooded with support from wrestling fans who believe that the 14-time champion deserves better in the promotion. Below are compilations of some tweets:
A fan straight-up said Seth to leave the Stamford-based promotion and finally have a "5 star match."
Another fan stated his unhappiness over Cody Rhodes winning the ESPY award just for a "decent match":
Twitter user @ashversusevelz requested The Beast Slayer to join All Elite Wrestling:
One fan even pointed out that Seth was "The Chosen One" at one point:
Seth Rollins was recently praised by his WWE SummerSlam opponent
Seth Rollins and Riddle have been at odds since last month before Money in the Bank. The animosity between the two was on display in the high-stakes ladder match, while The Original Bro also laid out Rollins with an RKO from the top of the ladder.
The two former champions will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at SummerSlam next week. However, Riddle was full of praise for his rival before the big match.
In a recent interview with ProSieben MAXX, The Original Bro stated that The Visionary is "one of the best" pro wrestlers of this generation:
"So Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is probably one of the best, greatest wrestlers to be doing it right now in this era and to be on the SummerSlam card against Seth Rollins, dude, there’s nothing — other than fighting for a world title or something like that, there’s nothing bigger than going against one of the best in the world at one of the biggest shows in the world in the biggest company in the world so, pretty, pretty excited bro," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)
Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most consistent performers in the last few years. He recently put on a series of excellent matches against Cody Rhodes and has delivered equally in the ring and on the mic.
