The Royal Rumble match is one of the most anticipated matches in WWE. If the latest betting odds are to be believed, LA Knight and The Rock are two of the favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Fans have had mixed emotions regarding this update.

The Rock made an appearance on WWE TV in September. In an interview, he revealed that there were talks for him and The Tribal Chief to have a match at WrestleMania 39. The plan was shelved due to creative disagreements. In the same interview, The People's Champ also left the door open for a match at next year's Mania.

The other favorite, LA Knight, is experiencing his best year with the Stamford-based company. The Megastar recently went face-to-face with the leader of The Bloodline. There is a huge possibility of the two squaring off at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns is highly likely to main event WrestleMania 40. So, one of his adversaries winning the Royal Rumble Match and challenging him at the grandest stage is highly probable. WWE fans have had a mixed reaction in this regard. Some fans are excited to see one of the two win the thing, while others don't see either of them winning the match. A large section of the fans want Gunther to win the Rumble and go on to beat either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins.

With over three months still left for the Premium Live Event, it is hard to predict a winner at this moment. But, with the creative team investing more in long-term storytelling, the hype around Royal Rumble is expected to be even higher than previous years.

Roman Reigns' message to 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner

Three months before the event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has already left a message to the potential winner of the Royal Rumble Match, scheduled for January 27th.

The Tribal Chief is currently the man to beat on the current roster. The former Shield member took to his Twitter account, stating that whoever wins the Rumble would get a trip to the Island of Relevancy, as they'd get a chance to be involved in the WrestleMania main event.

"Win the Rumble and get a round trip to the Island of Relevancy," Roman Reigns wrote.

Who do you think would win the Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

