WWE fans react to Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch's NSFW photo being in the White House

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins posed for an NSFW photo - a previously private picture that was put in her book Becky Lynch: The Man - Not Your Average Girl. WWE fans reacted to the fact that it is now in The White House.

The White House, as most know, is the most important political office in the world. It's where the President of the United States of America sits, but what does that have to do with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins?

Becky Lynch recently found herself in the White House as she was invited for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. It's not often that WWE Superstars find themselves in the White House and this was well-timed for The Man too, seeing as how she has been promoting her book heavily.

In Becky's book, there is a viral NSFW photo which was reportedly taken in 2019. This was when Seth Rollins was the WWE Universal Champion while Becky was both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. The timing was right after WrestleMania 35 as there was only a brief window where she held the SmackDown Women's Title before losing it to Charlotte Flair.

The photo features both Becky and Seth Rollins without any clothes on, covering themselves with their championship belts that they held at the time. WWE fans were quick to point out that with Becky putting her book in The White House, that viral photo is now in the most prestigious political office in the world.

Seth Rollins had no idea that the soon-to-be viral photo was in Becky Lynch's book

The Man had a bit of a slip when she realized that she hadn't actually informed her husband Seth Rollins that the NSFW photo would be in her book.

In an interview with The New York Post, Becky Lynch revealed that Seth Rollins was unaware that the photo was going to be in her book, but laughed it off when he found out.

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him. Apparently, I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed, he thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong." [H/T - New York Post]

The photo being spoken of here is a light-hearted and hilarious memory from a time when both Rollins and Becky dominated WWE.

