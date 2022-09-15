"Crown Jewel?" - Fans react to top WWE Superstar's shocking challenge to Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' recent appearance on the hit podcast Impaulsive, co-hosted by Logan Paul, has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

After finishing his interview with host and fellow WWE Superstar Logan, the Tribal Chief was challenged by Paul to a match. The 27-year-old star said he was confident he could defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table responded to the YouTuber by sending a message via Twitter post.

Check out Roman's tweet below.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Wiseman, handle him. twitter.com/LoganPaul/stat… Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Roman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨

watch or get body slammed



youtu.be/n_I32HZLKAo new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨watch or get body slammed new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨watch or get body slammed youtu.be/n_I32HZLKAo https://t.co/ZhUHZFeFJE I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle twitter.com/LoganPaul/stat…

Following his bold statement, fans took to social media to have their say on a possible matchup between the YouTube star and the face of the company.

Haroon Alazi. هارون العزي @TheLege25709608 @WWERomanReigns

is just a failure. Not being successful in Boxing, and won't even be in WWE.

Show respect to the world role model and acknowledge him. @HeymanHustle What did that guy accomplish? @LoganPaul is just a failure. Not being successful in Boxing, and won't even be in WWE.Show respect to the world role model and acknowledge him. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle What did that guy accomplish? @LoganPaul is just a failure. Not being successful in Boxing, and won't even be in WWE. Show respect to the world role model and acknowledge him.

Handy (Roman Reigns 746+165) @_handyred_ @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle you tell him Champ! One thing is for sure you blessed the world … bless us some more! you tell him Champ! One thing is for sure you blessed the world … bless us some more! @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle 😂 you tell him Champ! One thing is for sure you blessed the world … bless us some more! https://t.co/zw1PuamOSf

Thala Msutu @ThalaMsutu77 I won’t say no to a Logan Paul v Roman Reigns match will I I won’t say no to a Logan Paul v Roman Reigns match will I 👀

Adrian.P @redfred19 @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Why acknowledge someone that obviously hasn't accomplished anything on his own merit baffling that you think you are something that you are not. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Why acknowledge someone that obviously hasn't accomplished anything on his own merit baffling that you think you are something that you are not.

Whilst Logan Paul has only had two matches in WWE, he no doubt possesses a vast amount of star power that would bring in a lot of new fans if he were to face off against The Head of The Table.

What did Logan Paul say about Roman Reigns

After The Tribal Chief finished his interview with Paul, the social media star sent out a challenge to the Tribal Chief.

Continuing on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul stated that he thinks he could win a match against Reigns, despite the fact that he has very little experience as well as Roman having not been pinned in over 1000 days.

"Are you sure? You see what I did at SummerSlam? When was the last time you saw something like that done? Top rope, onto the table, it's my second match ever! It's what I do. I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing," said Logan Paul. "You're not going to like this. You put me against Roman Reigns right now; I think I win. I'll say it to the camera; I don't care that he just left. Me vs. Roman Reigns, one-on-one, that's my match!" [H/T Sportskeeda]

Whilst he may be confident enough to take on The Tribal Chief, the fact that Paul challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after he left the room says a lot about his character.

Would you like to see a match between Reigns and Paul? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

