WWE fans think Finn Balor is recruiting 33-year-old star as The Judgment Day's newest member after a tease on RAW

Finn Balor might be interested in recruiting a fifth member of The Judgment Day. Barring The Bloodline, there has been no faction in WWE as impactful in the last year as The Judgment Day. Despite Damian Priest and Balor both improving, it has been Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley that has taken the spotlight.

On the latest episode of RAW, Finn Balor teased recruiting the former Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh. The 33-year-old star was one of the NXT picks in this year's edition of the WWE Draft. He competed in the Battle Royal on his debut, hoping to make an instant impact by getting a title shot against the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

He was eliminated instead and found himself in front of Dolph Ziggler, who he brutally assaulted to make a statement. He was seen leaving the building afterward, but Cathy Kelley managed to catch up to him before that happened.

When he expressed his desire to make an impact, the camera was subtle, but Finn Balor could be seen observing. In case you don't know, Balor is one of the men who trained JD McDonagh when he was just 16 years old.

After the Cruiserweight Classic, McDonagh was referred to as a Balor-lite version, but not in a positive way. After making his mark on NXT UK, he jumped to the main NXT brand and finished his run this year.

This is what fans on Twitter had to say about McDonagh being teased as the newest member of The Judgment Day.

Check out the reactions below:

Phil Ouimette @Philouimette_



I’m telling you right now JD McDonagh as the NEW Member of Judgment Day just makes sense.



Finn Trained JD and he just fits the mold of Judgment Day.



Make it happen.



#WWERAW @FinnBalor in the background of @jd_mcdonagh ’s backstage interview.I’m telling you right now JD McDonagh as the NEW Member of Judgment Day just makes sense.Finn Trained JD and he just fits the mold of Judgment Day.Make it happen. @FinnBalor in the background of @jd_mcdonagh’s backstage interview.I’m telling you right now JD McDonagh as the NEW Member of Judgment Day just makes sense.Finn Trained JD and he just fits the mold of Judgment Day.Make it happen.#WWERAW https://t.co/jQaoLTU7Un

Kalal @OfficialKalal #WWERaw I see @FinnBalor would love for him to bring in @jd_mcdonagh since Finn was his mentor .. adding him to the Judgement day would be amazing watch tonight #wwe I see @FinnBalor would love for him to bring in @jd_mcdonagh since Finn was his mentor .. adding him to the Judgement day would be amazing watch tonight #wwe #WWERaw https://t.co/jDQP6LGelL

Adam @Adam_TBBv2 @BostonArman @FinnBalor @jd_mcdonagh Would fit..he’s the Irish OG to Jd, I remember they had a great match at a NXT UK takeover @BostonArman @FinnBalor @jd_mcdonagh Would fit..he’s the Irish OG to Jd, I remember they had a great match at a NXT UK takeover

Finn Balor pinned a current Champion on the latest episode of RAW

In the main event of RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest faced the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman was seen earlier making deals with Balor, Priest, and later the trio of Imperium.

It was Imperium who came out and provided enough of a distraction to allow Balor to hit the coupe-de-grace on Sami Zayn and pick up the win.

It was a huge win for them, and right before RAW went off the air, Balor said that he would see them after Night of Champions 2023.

This is because Owens and Zayn will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see how everything in this story plays out.

Do you think Finn will recruit JD McDonagh as The Judgment Day's newest member? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes