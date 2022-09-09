"Bring them back please" - WWE fans want Braun Strowman to reunite with former tag partner to take on The Bloodline 

Fans want to see Braun Strowman and Nicholas reunite to take the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships away from The Usos.

The Monster Among Men returned in dominant fashion on the recent episode of RAW after his shocking release last year in June. Right after his appearance on the show, he hinted at a possible reunion with his WrestleMania 34 partner on Twitter.

Fans quickly took notice of the tweet and expressed that they wanted Nicholas back. Some even claimed they should take on The Usos for the tag team championship:

Yoshi @Yoshi89648541 @Adamscherr99 Braun and Nicholas vs the usos at at wrestlemania book it hunter @Adamscherr99 Braun and Nicholas vs the usos at at wrestlemania book it hunter

Meanwhile, some fans expressed how this was their WrestleMania tag team match was their favorite and recalled how fun the storyline was, despite being short. Others added that it was one of the greatest moments they saw in WWE:

However, some were more interested with Strowman finally meeting Roman Reigns once again:

Strowman and Nicholas captured the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Bar (Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro) during WrestleMania 34. Their reign didn't last long as they had to vacate the title the following RAW episode due to Nicholas' school schedule.

What happened during Braun Strowman's WWE return?

The latest episode of RAW featured an eight-man Fatal Four-way tag team match for the number one contender's spot for the The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The teams present were The Street Profits, The New Day, Los Latharios, and Alpha Academy. The match started smoothly between the groups involved, but was later interrupted by Strowman's theme song echoing around the arena.

The returning superstar destroyed all the members of each group effortlessly and later announced backstage that he would also make an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

Now that he is on his way to the Blue brand, fans are anticipating what Braun's interaction with The Tribal Chief will be once they finally meet again.

Are you excited for Braun Strowman's SmackDown appearance? Comment down your thoughts below!

