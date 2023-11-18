WWE fans want Gunther to add 17-time champion to Imperium

The wrestling world is open to the idea of Gunther's recent comment on adding two female WWE Superstars to his Imperium faction.

The Imperium consists of Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and the current Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General defeated Ricochet last year to win the IC title and has now become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, surpassing Honky Tonk Man's 44-year-old record.

Speaking to Steve Fall of the Wrestling News, the 36-year-old star spoke about how the WWE Universe wants to see the faction grow and add either male or female superstars to it.

The Ring General shared that he once had an internal discussion with the Stamford-based promotion to possibly add IYO SKY and 17-time champion Charlotte Flair to the Imperium stable.

The wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their flurry of excitement with WWE once pitching an idea to have a female star in Gunther's faction. However, the fans want The Queen to join forces with The Ring General instead of the Damage CTRL member.

Some fans believe that Charlotte Flair, being a part of the Imperium, would change or evolve her character once and for all. A significant portion of fans doesn't want IYO SKY alongside The Ring General's group because they believe she needs a babyface turn soon.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Gunther claimed to have outgrown the WWE Intercontinental Championship

During the same interview with Steve Fall, The Ring General spoke about the longevity of his IC title. The 36-year-old star has smashed everyone in his way to keep the championship around his waist.

At the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, he is booked to put the IC title on the line against two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz. The Imperium leader was asked if he would hold the title long enough to defend it at the main event of WrestleMania 40 on Night 1.

Gunther declared that he has surpassed the Intercontinental Championship's stature and is poised to embark on the next chapter of his career, possibly alluding to Seth Rollins' coveted WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"But I think there's a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it's obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already like I am ready to take the next step," he said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if The Miz works his charm and dethrones The Ring General at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair in Gunther's faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

