The main event of SummerSlam 2023 is among the most anticipated matches in recent WWE history, as Roman Reigns takes on Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as the two cousins finally battle it out.

This match has the attention of the Anoa'i family, especially since "the elders" ordered Tribal Combat between Reigns and Jey. The challenger's father, Rikishi, also seems excited about SummerSlam. He quote-tweeted The Tribal Chief's post about the match with a short message for both men.

Rikishi's message ahead of Tribal Combat.

Quite a few fans responded to the WWE Hall of Famer's message to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Twitter. They want Rikishi to get involved at SummerSlam, potentially as the special guest referee.

Check out the reactions below:

Evillobster @evillobster33 @TheREALRIKISHI @SamoanDynasty1 Rikishi as special guest referee

Cowboys4life @Dallas69421 @TheREALRIKISHI @SamoanDynasty1 You should be the ref

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes 🏾 @TheREALRIKISHI @SamoanDynasty1 You should definitely get a front row seat for this one uce

Brad K @TwiztidMetal31 @TheREALRIKISHI @SamoanDynasty1 Rikishi gonna be ringside too keep everyone honest? That would be the only way that solo won't make a appearance to try to help out roman if things take a turn

The rules of Tribal Combat indicate no blood relative can interfere in the match. However, it remains to be seen if any of them are allowed to be the referee to ensure it stays a fair fight. While Rikishi may very well show up at SummerSlam, another legendary cousin would be a better choice as the referee.

Could Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam?

With SummerSlam completing the trilogy between the cousins, Jey Uso is yet to be pinned by Roman Reigns in this series. Both matches in the fall of 2020 ended in controversial circumstances.

Jimmy Uso threw in the towel at Clash of Champions when Jey refused to give up. A month later, Jimmy's interference would prove costly again, as Reigns put him in the guillotine choke to force Main Event Jey to say, "I quit."

This time, though, his twin may not get involved. Jimmy Uso was taken out by Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago. Couple that with the rules of Tribal Combat, and it looks like Jey Uso will fight alone. He does have the momentum, though, pinning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

However, The Head of the Table may emerge victorious, continuing his monumental reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is rumored to hold the belt all the way to WrestleMania 40, where he could face Cody Rhodes in a rematch from this year's Show of Shows.

Who will win at SummerSlam - Roman Reigns or Jey Uso? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

