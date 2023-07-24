Major loophole to go against Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam? SmackDown clue hidden in plain sight!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are now set to compete in Tribal Combat at the Biggest Party of the Summer. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso were involved in a Rules of Engagement segment. During the closing moments of the show, Jey ripped their SummerSlam match contract and challenged Reigns for combat approved by their elders.

As of now, there are no official rules announced yet. Only the former Right-Hand man revealed that he could do anything with Roman Reigns during that match, which seems similar to a no-disqualification match.

However, it seems like the Tribal Combat match could favor Jey Uso due to a major loophole in the rules of the combat.

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan



Based off what they said, in this fight, any BLOOD relative is FORBIDDEN from interfering by Samoan tradition!



That's why Roman stopped Solo from attacking Jey!

One Twitter user claimed that based on this stipulation, any blood relative of either Reigns or Jey is forbidden to interfere in this match. These rules are from Samoan tradition, as the Tribal Combat stipulation is specific to Samoan culture.

Even the Tribal Chief had questioned whether Jey had obtained permission from the Elders of Samoa for this match.

Also, this could be the reason why the undisputed champion stopped Solo Sikoa from attacking the former Right-Hand Man on the latest episode of the blue brand. With Jimmy Uso sidelined due to injury, it appears that the stipulation of Tribal Combat is in favor of Jey Uso.

This indirectly means that Solo Sikoa would not be allowed to interfere in the match, as he usually does to save the Tribal Chief.

WWE legend believes that The Rock could cost Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Recently, former WWE superstar and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer discussed the possibility of The Rock's surprise return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. He believes that the Great One will return to cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed Championship during his match against Jey Uso.

Dreamer shared his thoughts on the Busted Open podcast, suggesting that WWE could have The People's Champion return and deliver a Rock Bottom on Roman Reigns.

This will allow Jey to dethrone the Tribal Chief and become the Undisputed Champion. He also mentioned that this comeback could set up a future match between Reigns and The Rock.

However, if no blood relatives are allowed in the match, then even The Rock couldn't interfere, as he is also part of the Samoan Family. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks as we are currently on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

