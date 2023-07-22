WWE legend to return after 46 months as the referee of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns will not only defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but his status as The Tribal Chief is also on the line. Those are the rules of Tribal Combat, which was ordered by "the elders" of the Anoa'i family, according to Jey Uso.

The unique stipulation will pit Reigns and Uso in a No Disqualification Match, where anything goes. But it is a match of honor, as depicted by The Big Uce stopping Solo Sikoa from attacking Jey. As a result, there may not be any interference.

However, despite Roman Reigns holding Sikoa back, the elders may want to ensure a clean finish. They could send a special guest referee to maintain that honor. Someone in the family who isn't scared of combat. This may be where The Rock finally returns to WWE after nearly four years.

The Hollywood star would ensure Reigns vs. Uso remains a fair fight, potentially even hitting a Rock Bottom on Solo Sikoa. Furthermore, The Rock can shut Grayson Waller up following their recent beef, appearing on the SmackDown before SummerSlam to confront the Australian star.

However, the main story is the dynamic between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Following The Tribal Chief's potential victory at The Biggest Event of the Summer, would The Great One willingly pass the torch to him?

If not, there's only one way to settle the issue. But it would require the Hollywood star to commit to WWE for a few months.

Could The Rock vs. Roman Reigns finally happen at WrestleMania 40?

If The Rock gets involved in his cousins' feud, one has to believe it will lead to a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, is there still enough interest in the two facing off?

Reports indicate The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the event. It would be a rematch from this year's headliner, potentially with The American Nightmare winning.

But if WWE intends on Reigns holding on to the title beyond WrestleMania 40, and The Rock is available, it would make more sense for the dream match to happen finally. The Great One can then put his cousin over as the undisputed Head of the Table.

Are you still interested in a potential WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, or is it too late? Let us know in the comments section below!

