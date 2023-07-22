Roman Reigns to ban 30-year-old star from helping him at SummerSlam? Exploring likely twist

Roman Reigns will walk into Summerslam with huge stakes. He will put his title and revered status on the line against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat. This interesting match type might force the Tribal Chief to ban a 30-year-old star from helping him at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The person is none other than Roman Reigns’ current right-hand man Solo Sikoa. Reigns stopped him from attacking Jey on SmackDown this week. A fan explained, saying Reigns did that because his upcoming match against Jey is about honor and a clean finish.

That said, Reigns has won almost all of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses via controversial means. He received massive help from Solo the last time he defended the title at a premium live event, which was at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

Reigns telling Solo not to be involved in his match against Jey might haunt him. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been increasingly showing signs of a split from the group, and the forthcoming bout could see him abandon the Tribal Chief.

We previously discussed how Jey has an incredible advantage over his cousin heading into SummerSlam 2023. The former tag team champion has nothing to lose and everything to gain as he attempts to end his years-long rivalry with Reigns once and for all.

Roman Reigns will look to extend his impressive SummerSlam record this year

Roman Reigns is currently 5-1 at SummerSlam, except for the brawl that prevented his match against Rusev from happening at the 2016 edition of the event.

This year will mark Reigns’ sixth win at the big event, provided he can beat the man with an equally impressive SummerSlam win-loss record. As of this writing, WWE has officially announced four matches for the show, with more expected to be revealed next week on RAW and SmackDown.

It remains to be seen what the final Summerslam 2023 match card will look like. The event occurs at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5.

