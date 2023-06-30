WWE fans are worried about Bret Hart after unfortunate health update

Bret Hart is not in the best of health at the moment, and that has rightfully got fans worrying.

The WWE Hall of Famer made a post on his Instagram account recently, detailing issues that led him to cancel a scheduled appearance. Hart said that he wanted to be there, but he isn't well. Doctors had ordered him to rest and stay at home, as a result, he would not be able to make the event.

The said event was taking place at The Hitman's Bar to support the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary. Bret added due to the issues he was facing, the circumstances were beyond his control, but he appreciated the support of everyone concerned.

"Moreover, I am immensely grateful for the generosity of everyone who contributed to the Veterans Food Bank fof Calgary. Your support means the world to me, and I promise to make it up to you in the future. Please understand that my absence is due to circumstances beyond my control, and I appreciate your consideration and continued support."

The message was naturally worrying, with fans expressing their concern about the health of the 65-year-old WWE legend.

Quite a few fans commented about their worries on the post itself. Most of them were very understanding about him missing the event, letting The Hitman know that his health came first. Others were simply more worried about him getting better.

The fans were vocal about their worries regarding Bret Hart's health

Another fan reminded him about how he had wrestled with a fever once and had lost to Bob Backlund as a result. Most fans were very concerned about the legend, asking him to prioritize his health.

Bret Hart's commenters were very worried about him

Bret Hart recently named his all-time favorite wrestling match in WWE

During a recent interview, Bret Hart also spoke about his all-time favorite WWE match. He praised Stone Cold and said that his match against The Rattle Snake at WrestleMania 13 was an all-time masterpiece.

"Probably my all-time favorite match is gonna be the Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 [match] because it was such a real piece of work, a real masterpiece," Hart said. "I don't know that wrestling can get better than that. I really just love the whole memory of it. It was such great storytelling. Steve Austin was a great wrestler. That one's just the one that stands out tops." [From 01:16 to 01:39]

We at Sportskeeda wish the WWE Hall of Famer a swift recovery.

