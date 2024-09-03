WWE could "feed" RAW star to CM Punk, feels veteran

It appears WWE Superstars CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are destined to batter each other till the end. However, the Chicago native is also gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. When the dust settles, Punk most likely will go after Gunther.

Another member of the red brand's roster who could step up for a compelling rivalry with The Straight Edge Superstar is "Big" Bronson Reed. Konnan believes The Auszilla fits the bill, although not just yet.

The WCW veteran weighed in on the 330-pound wrestler's push on his podcast Keepin' It 100. Konnan felt that Triple H and Co. had something in mind for Reed; otherwise, they would not have the latter wipe out major players in the game such as Seth "Freakin" Rollins, The Miz, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman.

"I'm hoping. I don't think they put out Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Ron Killings [R-Truth], who are featured performers if they didn't have big plans for Bronson. So I don't think they will mess that up," he said.

The 60-year-old veteran concluded by saying that Reed could ultimately become a "monster" that might be slayed by top stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or CM Punk. Presently, only the former AEW World Champion is on the same brand as the Australian.

"But yeah, he could be the next monster to feed Roman, or Cody, or somebody like that. Or Punk." [From 2:14 to 2:32]

Bronson Reed was removed from the Intercontinental Championship Tournament this week as he tested positive for COVID. Whether he returns sooner rather than later, and how this affects his push, bears watching.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre III inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood?

An ideal scenario has presented itself. With Bad Blood fast approaching—one of WWE's oldest events—CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre is the perfect rivalry to cap off under the Hell in a Cell stipulation. As per the show's tradition, the main event contest has primarily been Hell in a Cell.

In June, The Straight Edge Superstar dismissed the notion of wrestling McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell or even a Ladder Match. But perhaps The Scottish Warrior's recent actions have made Punk thing again.

On WWE RAW this past Monday, Drew McIntyre battered CM Punk and destroyed the latter's bracelet. After the Scotsman acquired it a few months ago, Punk got it back last weekend in Germany, where he emphatically defeated the former WWE Champion under Strap Match rules.

